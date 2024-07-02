CEEK VR 24 Hour Volume Reaches $885,207.02 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $37.15 million and $885,207.02 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009631 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,084.28 or 1.00060494 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012652 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00078597 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03725363 USD and is down -11.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,017,785.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.