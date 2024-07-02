CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $12.19 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

