CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

