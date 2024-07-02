Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Shares Down 21.4%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 21.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,132,589 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 278,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Chakana Copper Trading Down 21.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

