Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $203.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.57 and its 200 day moving average is $232.55.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. American Trust purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 197.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 223.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 19.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

