Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $70.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $67.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.80 to $70.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $61.81 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,942,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,570,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $805,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

