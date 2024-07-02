Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Announces Dividend of $0.33

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3341 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CJEWY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. 310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.10.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
