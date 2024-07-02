Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Announces Dividend of $0.33

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3341 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJEWY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. 310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

