Citigroup Begins Coverage on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

XRX stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. Xerox has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xerox will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 30,127.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

