Citigroup Increases Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $257.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $220.00 to $257.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MANH. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $245.28 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $182.97 and a 12-month high of $266.94. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.28.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 51.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth about $8,105,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth about $4,759,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3,943.2% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

