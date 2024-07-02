Citigroup Lowers Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target to $43.00

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Forestar Group Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE:FOR traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.88. 257,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,937. Forestar Group has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Equities analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

In related news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley acquired 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $99,991.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley acquired 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $99,991.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,502.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 1,601.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 104.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

