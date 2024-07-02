Citigroup Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$103.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from C$83.00 to C$103.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBD.B. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$106.40.

BBD.B stock traded down C$0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$87.26. The company had a trading volume of 122,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,792. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$80.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$39.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.24.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total transaction of C$4,273,941.42. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,919 shares of company stock worth $6,923,979. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

