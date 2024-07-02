Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Up 5.2%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 73,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,114,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 82,286 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 59,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

