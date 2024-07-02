CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $426.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.71. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 78.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 33,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,205,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,839,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,122,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

