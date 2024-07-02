Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN COHN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $16.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -270.26%.

In other Cohen & Company Inc. news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,785 shares in the company, valued at $684,257.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

