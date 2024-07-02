Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the May 31st total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 42.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 57.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $239,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RNP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 165,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,957. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

