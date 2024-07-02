Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi Sells 8,000 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total value of $1,857,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,976,785.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $335,925.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $372,000.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN traded down $5.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.51. 4,391,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,792,904. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $32,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.