Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LOW traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,787. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

