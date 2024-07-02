Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $162.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,811,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.71 and a 200-day moving average of $162.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

