Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $5.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $782.27. 523,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,527. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $779.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $793.03. The company has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

