Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 161,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 46,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 221,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,642. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

