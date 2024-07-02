Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,342 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $376.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,126. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $380.26. The stock has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

