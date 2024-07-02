Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 840 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 119,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.01. The stock had a trading volume of 207,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,138. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $93.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.