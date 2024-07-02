Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.16. 13,015,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,601,346. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

