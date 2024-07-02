Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 789,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.96. 726,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,955. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,641,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,577,000 after purchasing an additional 191,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,611,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,859,000 after acquiring an additional 160,228 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,722,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,617 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

