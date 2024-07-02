Conflux Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.53 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Conflux has a market capitalization of $719.22 million and approximately $28.53 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,919.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.02 or 0.00617049 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00122762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00037576 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.76 or 0.00270971 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00046042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00071904 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,016,901,182 coins and its circulating supply is 4,141,902,031 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,016,651,405.49 with 4,141,651,390.7 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16780842 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $40,863,082.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

