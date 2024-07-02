Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.94. 1,862,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

