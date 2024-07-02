Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in June

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Constellation Software Stock Up 1.3 %

Constellation Software stock traded up $36.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,904.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,747.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,702.62. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,917.16 and a twelve month high of $2,999.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $27.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 77.67% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Constellation Software Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.11%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

