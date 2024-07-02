Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in June

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.
Constellation Software Stock Up 1.3 %
Constellation Software stock traded up $36.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,904.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,747.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,702.62. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,917.16 and a twelve month high of $2,999.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $27.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 77.67% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter.
Constellation Software Announces Dividend
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Software
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.