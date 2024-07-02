Contrasting Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) & TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Drilling Tools International and TechnipFMC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drilling Tools International 0 1 1 0 2.50 TechnipFMC 0 4 10 0 2.71

Drilling Tools International currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.95%. TechnipFMC has a consensus price target of $27.21, indicating a potential upside of 3.62%. Given TechnipFMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TechnipFMC is more favorable than Drilling Tools International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drilling Tools International $152.03 million 1.10 $14.75 million $0.43 13.12 TechnipFMC $8.15 billion 1.39 $56.20 million $0.47 55.86

This table compares Drilling Tools International and TechnipFMC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TechnipFMC has higher revenue and earnings than Drilling Tools International. Drilling Tools International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechnipFMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of TechnipFMC shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of TechnipFMC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechnipFMC has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Drilling Tools International and TechnipFMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drilling Tools International 8.21% 14.88% 9.04% TechnipFMC 2.61% 9.57% 3.14%

Summary

TechnipFMC beats Drilling Tools International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. It provides subsea production and processing system; flexible pipe; subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; vessels; robotics; well and asset services; and Subsea Studio for optimizing the development, execution, and operation of current and future subsea fields. The Surface Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and services products and systems used in land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment offers drilling; surface wellheads and production trees systems; iComplete, a pressure control system; fracturing tree and manifold systems; flexible pipes; safety and integrity systems, multiphase meter modules, in-line separation and processing systems, and standard pumps; well control and integrity systems; separation and processing systems; skid systems; and flow measurement and automation solutions. It also offers planning, testing and installation, commissioning, operations, replacement and upgrade, maintenance, storage, preservation, intervention, integrity, decommissioning, and abandonment; and supplies flowline products and services. TechnipFMC plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

