Cookie Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.35 Million (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Cookie has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Cookie token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Cookie has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and $3.35 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,230,467 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 59,322,586.20896208 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.12692788 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $4,831,013.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

