Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,423,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 6,578,012 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $9.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on CORZ shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Core Scientific Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

