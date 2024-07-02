CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Trading 6.5% Higher

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €0.54 ($0.58) and last traded at €0.49 ($0.53). 10,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €0.46 ($0.49).

CORESTATE Capital Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €0.41. The company has a market cap of $16.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,344.60.

About CORESTATE Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

