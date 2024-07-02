Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 1.8% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. 1,308,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396,974. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

