Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. 685,995 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 643,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
CJR.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.70 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.65 to C$0.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.25 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.67.
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
