Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s 5th Largest Position

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.3% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 892 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $9.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $854.78. The stock had a trading volume of 374,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,236. The business has a fifty day moving average of $801.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $740.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $524.63 and a fifty-two week high of $873.96. The firm has a market cap of $378.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

