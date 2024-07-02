Crane (NYSE:CR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on CR. UBS Group increased their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Crane alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CR

Crane Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average of $131.19. Crane has a one year low of $82.57 and a one year high of $150.01.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Institutional Trading of Crane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 143.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 68,795 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 12.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,047,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth $21,302,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.