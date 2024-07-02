Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Up 3.2%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. 93,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 864,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Cricut alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRCT

Cricut Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.10.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Insider Activity at Cricut

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 129,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $918,512.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,090,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,886.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 129,186 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $918,512.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,090,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,886.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 25,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 573,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,121.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 9,096.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cricut by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.