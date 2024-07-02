Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ (CRNX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of CRNX opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. The firm’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $42,427.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,053.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $42,427.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,230 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,850. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,909 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $65,088,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,966,000 after acquiring an additional 814,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,325,000 after acquiring an additional 674,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

