Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 111.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 414,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,180. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.68. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $53.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $5,307,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,485 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $148,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,053.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $5,307,931.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,230 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,850. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,909 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,088,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,966,000 after acquiring an additional 814,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,325,000 after acquiring an additional 674,301 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.