Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Shares Down 0.7%

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.30 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.91). 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 12,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.92).

Croma Security Solutions Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.89 million, a P/E ratio of 327.27 and a beta of 0.88.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

