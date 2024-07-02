Cronos Price Hits $0.0903 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and $7.17 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00045840 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.