CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Deepwater Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 5.5% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $14,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $384.77. 1,858,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,731. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $394.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.36. The stock has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 725.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $75,730,552. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

