CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of CrowdStrike worth $74,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.39, a PEG ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $394.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.35.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $75,730,552. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

