CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Down to $392.15

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $392.15, but opened at $382.27. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $385.00, with a volume of 579,680 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.35.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.49, a P/E/G ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.55 and its 200 day moving average is $314.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $75,730,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.