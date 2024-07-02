CT UK High Income Trust Plc (CHIB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.35 on August 2nd

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of LON CHIB opened at GBX 85 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.29. CT UK High Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.11). The company has a market cap of £26.10 million, a P/E ratio of 952.22 and a beta of 0.70.
CT UK High Income Trust Company Profile
