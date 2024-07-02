Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.63.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.16. 714,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,189. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.74 and a 200 day moving average of $329.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

