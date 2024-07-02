Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 10,292 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.6% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $29,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $176.09. 1,082,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $161.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

