Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $7,770,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,230.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after buying an additional 104,740 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 39,392 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $325.38. 106,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.35. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

