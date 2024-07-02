Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,768 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.8% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 13.3% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Paychex by 146.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX remained flat at $117.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 401,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,220. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.94%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

