Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 20,532 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,540. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 190.67, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

