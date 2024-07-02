Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 11,093 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 41.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,654 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $226.69. The company had a trading volume of 672,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.13 and a 200-day moving average of $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

